Two injured in area accidents

A St. Louis area man was injured in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County on Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:35 p.m. a 2014 Yamaha Grizzly 700 driven by Christopher A. Pierce, 34, of Florissant, was eastbound on Kocher Road east of Burks School Road when Pierce reportedly lost control. The ATV began overturning and ejected Pierce.

According to the MSHP, Pierce was not wearing a helmet while riding, and received serious injuries. Pierce was transported by Air Evac 80 to Saint Louis University Hospital.

In a separate crash Wednesday at 5:40 p.m., the patrol reports a 2019 Dodge Challenger driven by 43-year-old Timothy R. Minton of Park Hills was southbound on US 67, north of Interstate 55, when the rear of Minton’s vehicle was struck by a 2011 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic driven by Leonard D. Ellia, 81, of Cedar Hill.

The report states Ellia was in lane two while Minton was in lane one, but had swerved to avoid the vehicle in front of Ellia, who did not notice the vehicle due to the glare of the sun. In order to avoid the vehicle in front of Ellia, he swerved into lane one and struck the back of the Dodge Challenger, and was ejected.

Ellia is reported to not have been wearing a helmet and received moderate injuries. Ellia was transported by the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.