A Bonne Terre man was injured in a tractor trailer crash on Highway 185 near Old Jefferson City Road in Washington County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Douglas Degonia, 39, of Bonne Terre, was driving north on Highway 185 when a mechanical failure caused him to lose control of his 2007 Peterbilt truck. His tractor trailer struck the trailer of a 2006 Freightliner driven by Robert O'Neal, 37, of Cadet.
Degonia over-corrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the road and overturned.
Degonia was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
A Fredericktown teen was injured in a crash on Highway 72 west of Fredericktown on Tuesday afternoon.
According to patrol reports, Jacob Graham, 18, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west when it ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.
Graham was taken to Madison Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
