{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

Two individuals were injured in an ATV crash at a residence on Route BB in St. Francois County at midnight Friday. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Derrick Brelsford, 44, of St. Louis, was accelerating a Polaris Ranger 500 in circles in a yard when the ATV hit a hole in the ground, causing it to roll onto its passenger side. 

Damon Aubuchon, 41, of Arnold, received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South. Jason Sprague, 29, of St. Peters, received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments