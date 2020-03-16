Two injured in crash in Madison County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident in Madison County Monday afternoon.

At 1:42 p.m. a southbound 2011 Nissan Frontier driven by Catherine C. Richardson, 73, of Palestine, Texas, ran off the highway and struck several trees. The accident happened on U.S. 67 eight miles south of Cherokee Pass.

Richardson suffered minor injuries and was transported by Madison County Ambulance to Madison Medical Center. A passenger, Kimberly A. Crawford, 57, of Palestine, Texas, was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis where she was treated for serious injuries.

Both occupants were reported as wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident. The vehicle was listed as totaled and towed from the scene.

