Farmington accident

A Farmington woman received moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident in southern St. Francois County Monday afternoon.

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

A Farmington woman suffered moderate injuries in a rollover accident Monday afternoon in southern St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 12:26 p.m., a 2002 Dodge Dakota driven by Corey C. Bolger, 28, Farmington, was traveling northbound in the 6,000 block of Route F.

The report states Bolger was travelling too fast for conditions and his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, returned to the road and struck a southbound 2002 International driven by Eric D. Medley, 44, of Delta and overturned.

Bolger suffered minor injuries and a passenger, Jenifer L. Bolger, 25, of Farmington, received moderate injuries. Both were transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance. Medley was uninjured.

According to MSHP, none of the occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

