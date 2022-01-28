 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in crash on Route DD

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in St. Francois County Friday afternoon.

According to the report, at 12:52 p.m. Damian D. Barsh, 36, of St. Louis. was traveling westbound on Route DD west of Quarry Lane in a 2021 International MV607 box truck when he traveled off the right road edge, struck an embankment, and went airborne.

A passenger, Cortez L. Jackson, 27, of St. Louis, received minor injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance.

A second passenger, David Q. Barsh, 39, of St. Louis, received serious injuries and was transported to Mercy South Hospital by Air Evac.

The report states that none of the occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

