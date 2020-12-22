Two injured in crash Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident in St. Francois County Sunday morning.

According to the patrol report, at 9:42 a.m., a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero driven by Brittany N. Skaggs, 30, Bonne Terre, was traveling northbound on Old Bonne Terre Road south of Wildwood Drive, when the driver crossed the center lane, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

Skaggs was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment for moderate injuries. A passenger, Linda S. Crocker, 53, Bonne Terre, was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center Farmington with minor injuries.

The report states that both occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

