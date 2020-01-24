{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

Two Bonne Terre men were injured in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 67 and Berry Road Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 5:30 a.m., Adam Bush, 37, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord eastbound on Berry Road and failed to yield to a southbound 2000 Ford F150 driven by Martin Hankins, 53, of De Soto.

Bush received moderate injuries. His passenger, William Leaders, 51, of Bonne Terre, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson. 

