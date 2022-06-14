Two injured in crashes in Madison County

A 15-year-old Fredericktown male was injured in an ATV crash on County Road 535 in Roselle Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was operating a 1998 Honda ATV when it travelled off the right side of the roadway, struck a rock, ejecting him.

He received moderate injuries and was taken by personal conveyance to Madison Medical Center.

A Fredericktown woman was moderately injured in a crash on US 67 north of Cherokee Pass Monday evening.

According to patrol reports, Judith Cooper, 58, was driving a 2013 Kia Soul southbound when it went off the left side of the roadway, struck a median crossover and overturned.

She was airlifted to Mercy-St. Louis.

Reports state she was not wearing a seat belt.

