Two injured in crashes on Sunday

Two individuals were injured in separate crashes on Sunday.
An area woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 5:38 p.m. on southbound U.S. 67 near Shannon Road. According to St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock, her vehicle was in the passing lane, when for an unknown reason, it crossed over, hit the ditch and rolled three or four times and landed on its wheels. The woman was transported by ambulance to Parkland North in Bonne Terre. Her name was not known at press time.
A man from Bunker Hill, Illinois, was moderately injured in an ATV accident at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Joe State Park Off-Road Area.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Nicholas O’Brien was driving a 2019 Honda CRF 450R when it struck an embankment and overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle.
He was transported by private vehicle to an urgent care clinic.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.