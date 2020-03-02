Two injured in crashes on Sunday

An area woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 5:38 p.m. on southbound U.S. 67 near Shannon Road. According to St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock, her vehicle was in the passing lane, when for an unknown reason, it crossed over, hit the ditch and rolled three or four times and landed on its wheels. The woman was transported by ambulance to Parkland North in Bonne Terre. Her name was not known at press time.