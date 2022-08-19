Two injured in crashes, one man killed in accident this week

A Potosi woman was moderately injured in a crash in Washington County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Kendra Roux, 22, was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima westbound on Highway 8 west of Highway 185 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

She was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries. The report states she was not wearing a seat belt.

A Fenton man was seriously injured in a crash on US 67 south of Cherokee Pass.

According to MSHP, at 9:55 a.m. Friday, Keith L. Morgan, 66, was driving a 2002 Ford F150 south on US 67 when the vehicle went off the road and overturned. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South for injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

A Hillsboro man was killed in an accident involving a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Washington County.

According to MSHP, at 4 a.m. Brandon Whittley, 41, was underneath a 1993 Ford F250 on Wild Rose Road east of Highway 21 when the truck began to move backward and the undercarriage struck him.