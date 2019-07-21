{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
Two individuals received injuries in two separate one-vehicle crashes this weekend.

One was moderately injured at 6:20 p.m. Friday in Park Hills.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Eric L. Langley, 37, of Park Hills, was traveling westbound on Route O north of College Road in a 2010 Kia Forte when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence and tree. 

Langley sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center by ambulance.

The report states Langley was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

In another Saturday morning crash, a Bonne Terre man received moderate injuries.

According to the report Travis D. Weiler, 40, was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 at 1 a.m. in a 2003 Cadillac CTS when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck the cable median barrier.

The report states Weiler was wearing his seat belt during the crash, received moderate injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center via ambulance.  

