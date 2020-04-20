Two injured in crashes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missouri State Highway Patrol esponded to an accident in St. Francois County Saturday evening.

According to patrol reports, David A. Bacallao, 41, of Bonne Terre, was driving eastbound on Hazel Run Road south of Marvin Chapel Road at 7:10 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Recon when he travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

A passenger, Terrie L. Rich, 56, Bonne Terre, was ejected and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance and treated for moderate injuries.

MSHP also responded to an accident Monday morning at 2:30 a.m. when a westbound 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by Robert N. Stienkemeyer, 37, of Park Hills missed a curve on Loughboro Road east of Russell Road, travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Stienkemeyer was transported by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital with serious injuries. The report states that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

