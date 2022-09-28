Two injured in four-car crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a four-car chain reaction that happened Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County, resulting in moderate injuries for a Farmington man.

According to the crash report by MSHP's Troop C, the four vehicles were eastbound on Highway 32 when, west of Brown Road, about 6:30 a.m., the crash occurred.

A 2008 Ford F250 driven by David L. Haarmann, 53, of Park Hills, and a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by Nicole R. Schwent, 22, of Desloge, reportedly paused their eastern travel on Highway 32 to accommodate a school bus coming to a stop.

A 2018 Chevy Cruze being driven by Jessica M. Finley, 25, of Ste. Genevieve, slowed in anticipation of the stopped traffic ahead, MSHP reported, when it was hit from behind by a 2008 Kia Optima driven by Grant D. Roberts, 22, of Farmington.

When the Optima hit the Cruze, the Cruze hit the Pontiac, which then hit the Ford, according to the MSHP.

The report states all were wearing seat belts, but Roberts sustained moderate injuries and Schwent sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment.