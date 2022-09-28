 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two injured in four-car crash

  • 0
Missouri State Highway Patrol
File

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a four-car chain reaction that happened Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County, resulting in moderate injuries for a Farmington man.

According to the crash report by MSHP's Troop C, the four vehicles were eastbound on Highway 32 when, west of Brown Road, about 6:30 a.m., the crash occurred.

A 2008 Ford F250 driven by David L. Haarmann, 53, of Park Hills, and a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by Nicole R. Schwent, 22, of Desloge, reportedly paused their eastern travel on Highway 32 to accommodate a school bus coming to a stop.

A 2018 Chevy Cruze being driven by Jessica M. Finley, 25, of Ste. Genevieve, slowed in anticipation of the stopped traffic ahead, MSHP reported, when it was hit from behind by a 2008 Kia Optima driven by Grant D. Roberts, 22, of Farmington.

When the Optima hit the Cruze, the Cruze hit the Pontiac, which then hit the Ford, according to the MSHP.

People are also reading…

The report states all were wearing seat belts, but Roberts sustained moderate injuries and Schwent sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

Police Chief Rick Baker stated Ruble was traveling on Franklin Street approaching Third Street when the 12-year-old juvenile rode through the intersection.“Third Street has a stop sign,” Baker said. “The bicyclist should have yielded to the vehicle. When it ran through the intersection, Ruble hit the brakes and hit the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing the juvenile to be thrown from the bicycle.

Man injured in accident

Man injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a one-car accident with injuries happened Saturday night near Bonne Terre.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria flooding: Highest waters in a decade kills over 300 people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News