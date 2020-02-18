Two injured in four-vehicle crash north of Desloge

Two area residents sustained injuries in an accident Tuesday afternoon involving four vehicles on U.S. 67, south of Bonne Terre.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occurred at 2:20 p.m. near Weible Road when Bessie Thompson, 86, of Park Hills, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Impala and made an unsafe lane change, striking a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Dennis Haynes, 60, of De Soto.

A 2016 Jaguar XJ, driven by 48-year-old Russell Schroeder, of De Pere, Wisconsin, swerved to avoid the collision and struck the median. Sarah Jameson, 38, of Hillsboro, then struck the rear of Schroeder's Jaguar while driving a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country.

Thompson sustained serious injuries in the crash and her passenger, 90-year-old Irvin Hamman, sustained moderate injuries. Both patients were transported to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

The report states that neither Thompson nor Hamman were wearing seat belts. No other injuries were reported in the accident.

Traffic on U.S. 67 was slowed to a crawl following the crash as only one lane was open in both the southbound and northbound directions while emergency workers cleared the scene.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

