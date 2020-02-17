Two injured in Friday crash

A Cadet resident sustained moderate injuries, and two Blackwell residents received minor injuries in a vehicle accident that occurred at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 60-year-old Morgan L. DeClue, of Cadet, was driving a 2003 Dodge Neon southbound on Highway 21. While stopped to turn onto Old Prairie Road, DeClue was struck from the rear by a 2003 Dodge Durango driven driven southbound by Seth M. Crumpton, 32, of Blackwell.

DeClue sustained moderate injuries in the crash. Crumpton and passenger Beth A. Rutledge, 42, of Blackwell, sustained minor injuries. All occupants involved were transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance.

According to the crash report, DeClue was wearing a seat belt while Crumpton and Rutledge were not. Damage to both vehicles was listed as “total” and towed from the scene.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.