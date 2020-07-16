Two injured in motorcycle-deer accident in Wash Co

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were moderately injured when a motorcycle hit a deer on Route F in Washington County on Wednesday night, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, Mark R. Matthews, 33, of Potosi, was driving a 2005 Suzuki Motorcycle westbound on 17757 Route F at 9 p.m. when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle hit the deer and Matthews and passenger Tammy R. Drennen, 31, of Mineral Point, were both ejected.

Matthews and Drennen were transported by Washington County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.

The damage to the motorcycle was listed as total.

In an accident on Tuesday night in Madison County, two Fredericktown men were injured in a one-vehicle accident on US 67, according to a highway patrol report.

A 1994 Jeep Cherokee driven by Dillon A. Fritchley, 20, was traveling southbound on US 67 a half mile north of Route E when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median.

Passenger Jacob H. Pinkley, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and seriously injured. Fritchley, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was moderately injured. Both were taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

The damage listed to the vehicle was total.

