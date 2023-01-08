Two injured in Saturday morning accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two men were injured in a Saturday morning accident.

At 11:03 a.m. on Saturday, a 2013 Dodge Caravan driven by Donald J. Robinson, 69, of Middle Brook, was traveling west when it reportedly failed to yield to a 2003 BMW 325 CI driven by Donald E. Casteel, 57, of Park Hills, at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway P, according to the MSHP. The report states the BMW struck the left side of the Dodge Caravan, which caused the minivan to overturn.

Casteel, who was reported as not wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac Air Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South.

Robinson, who was reported to be wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as "total."