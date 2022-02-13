Two injured in separate accidents Saturday

Two accidents occurred in the Parkland over the weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

An area man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in St. Francois County on Saturday.

According to the crash report, 23-year-old Charles Kimpel, of Leadington, was driving a 2018 Ford Fusion east on Route NN Saturday evening.

The report states that at 11:10 p.m., the car vehicle traveled off the road to the right, where it struck a tree, the ground, and then another tree before coming to a stop east of Indian Creek Road.

Kimpel reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment.

The MSHP reports the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

Another area resident was injured in a separate accident earlier on Saturday in Iron County.

The MSHP crash report states that 33-year-old Robert Morris of Ironton was driving a 1998 Buick Le Sabre south on Highway N Saturday afternoon.

The crash reportedly occurred at 3:30 p.m. when Morris’ car ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole five miles west of Pilot Knob.

Morris was said to have sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was airlifted by an Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis.

The MSHP reports the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.