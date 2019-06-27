{{featured_button_text}}
Two injured in separate accidents Wednesday
A Park Hills woman and St. Louis man were moderately injured in separate vehicle accidents on Wednesday. 

According the the Missouri Highway Patrol Report, Danielle Higgins, 28, of Park Hills, was travelling southbound on Route B when, at 5:35 p.m., the 2014 Kia Sorento she was driving went off the right side of the road, striking two signs and then a tree near Russell Road. 

Higgins was then transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington where she was treated for moderate injuries. According to the crash report, Higgins was wearing a seat belt and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Earlier in the day, Devonte Cosby, 29, of St. Louis, was travelling southbound on US 67 near St. Francois State Park when, according to the report, at 8:55 a.m., the 2010 Hyundai Accent he was driving went off the right side of the roadway and then overturned.

Cosby was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson where he was treated for moderate injuries. According to the crash report, Cosby was wearing a seat belt and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”  

 

