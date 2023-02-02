The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two Desloge residents were involved in two separate accidents in Jefferson County Wednesday only four minutes apart.

At 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, a 2017 Jeep Compass driven by 26-year-old Samantha S. Landers of Desloge was traveling north on Old Highway 21 in Jefferson County when, the MSHP reports, the Jeep crossed the center line and struck the front left side of a 365 Conventional semi being driven south by Dawn M. McPherson, 47, of Festus.

Both women were reported to be wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. According to the MSHP, McPherson was seriously injured and taken by Valle Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.

The Jeep is listed as totaled and was it towed by Leo’s Towing. The Conventional sustained minor damages and was driven from the scene.

Just four minutes earlier, on U.S. 67 in Jefferson County, a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Jeffrey S. Dix, 53, of Desloge was traveling north in the passing lane. The MSHP reports Dix was slowing for debris in the road from a previous crash when a northbound 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Hillari E. Luebbers, 34, of De Soto failed to slow down and the front of the Camry struck the rear of the Cavalier.

According to the MSHP, both Dix and Luebbers were wearing seat belts. Dix is reported to have sustained minor injuries and was transported by Joachim Plattin Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

The Camry was listed as having sustained moderate damage and was taken from the scene by Fudge Towing. The Cavalier is listed as totaled, and was towed by Pippins Towing.