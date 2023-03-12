According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash reports, two area residents were recently injured in separate accidents.

At 1:55 p.m. Friday in Iron County, a 2004 GMC Envoy, driven by Ellen A. Hollinsworth, 51, of Pilot Knob, was traveling north on Highway 21 just north of Highway 321 when the SUV traveled off the right side of the road and hit a telephone pole. The report states the SUV returned to the road and came to a stop in the southbound lane.

A passenger, a 12-year-old Pilot Knob girl, was reported by the MSHP as having received minor injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The juvenile was transported to Iron County Medical Center by Iron County Ambulance District.

According to the report, the SUV was totaled and was towed away from the scene by Adams Custom Auto.

At 3:17 p.m. Thursday, the MSHP reported an accident involving a 2007 Chrysler Sebring driven by 18-year-old Isabella D. Jenkins of Bismarck.

According to the patrol report, the car was stopped in traffic on Highway 32 when a 2005 Chrysler Sebring driven by a 16-year-old boy from Park Hills failed to observe stopped traffic, causing the front of the 2005 Chrysler Sebring to collide with the rear of Jenkins’ 2007 Chrysler Sebring.

Both drivers were reported as wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Jenkins sustained minor injuries and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center South in Farmington.

Both the 2007 and 2005 Chrysler Sebring sustained minor damages and were driven away from the scene.