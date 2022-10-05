Two injured in separate accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported Wednesday that two women were injured in separate accidents in Madison County.

According to the MSHP, at 8:13 a.m., seven miles west of Fredericktown on Highway 72, a 2019 Peterbilt driven by Edward Foley, 65, of Granville, Illinois, was making a U-turn in the road when a 2011 Ford Taurus driven by Lori Willis, 61, of Ironton, struck the back of the Peterbilt. According to the report, Willis’ vision was obstructed by the sun.

Willis was reportedly wearing a seat belt and received moderate injuries. The report states she was taken by ambulance to Parkland Hospital in Farmington.

The Peterbilt received minor damages and was driven from the scene while the Ford Taurus received extensive damage, and was towed by Adams Custom Auto out of Arcadia.

In another accident in Madison County, on Highway M a mile south of Marquand, the report states a 2000 Arctic Cat ATV driven by Rachel Cowling, 41, of Marquand, was traveling north when the ATV overturned and ejected Cowling.

According to the report, Cowling was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Cowling was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac.

The ATV received minor damages and was towed by D&D Towing out of Fredericktown.