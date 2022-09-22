Two injured in separate accidents

Two people were injured in two separate accidents on Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1994 Ford F150 driven by Randy Crider, 45, of Potosi was on Highway 21 south of Simpson Road when it failed to stop for two slowing vehicles, a 2011 Ford Flex driven by Amanda Kennedy, 39, of Lincoln, and a 2009 Ford Taurus driven by William Cook, 69, of Potosi.

The MSHP states Crider avoided to the right and sideswiped the 2011 Ford Flex before striking the rear of the 2009 Ford Taurus as the Taurus was turning into a private driveway.

Crider is reported to have received minor injuries. He was transported by Washington County Ambulance District to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.

Later the same day, at 7:38 p.m. MSHP reports a 2009 Kawasaki EX 650-C, driven by Kaleb Chadwick, 20, of Farmington, was traveling south on US 67 approaching the intersection of Hildebrecht Road. At the intersection, the report states an unknown vehicle pulled out in front of the bike. The report said Chadwick swerved to the left which caused the bike to overturn onto its side.

The report states Chadwick was not wearing a helmet, and received moderate injuries. He was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.