Two injured in separate accidents

Two individuals received injuries in separate accidents.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a 1993 Harley Davidson FXSTS driven by Jackie D. Elliot, 62, of Ironton, was travelling northbound on Parkway Road south of Route N when it traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Elliot was wearing a safety device, received moderate injuries, and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.

The report states the Harley Davidson FXSTS had moderate damage and Elliott was cited for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

A Bismarck man received minor injuries in a crash in Iron County Thursday morning.

The report states at 7:55 a.m. on Highway 32, 11 miles east of Bixby, a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by Everett M. Barton, 65, of Bismarck, was travelling eastbound as a 2013 Peterbilt 389 driven by John L. Allen, 50, of Cadet, was traveling westbound. The report states the vehicles side-swiped one another in the middle of the road.

Barton was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries, and was transported by ambulance to Iron County Medical Center.

The report lists the damage to the 2016 Dodge Journey as total, while the 2013 Peterbilt 389 received no damage and was driven from scene.