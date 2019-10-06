The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle accident with serious injuries on Highway 21 at Brown Hollow Road in Washington County on Wednesday.
According to the patrol report, a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country was being driven by Carolyn R. Missey, 62, of Cadet. The car was traveling southbound on Highway 21 when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, traveled off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
Injuries were reported as serious and the driver was said to be transported to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance District. The driver was reported as wearing a seat belt when the accident happened.
The car was totaled, and towed away by Harry's Towing.
An Ironton man received moderate injuries in a crash at West Lakeview Drive and Highway 221 in St. Francois County on Wednesday night.
According to the highway patrol, Elvus Reed, 59, was driving a 2003 GMC Sonoma northbound on West Lakeview Drive when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a rock before overturning. Reed, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle.
He was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Air Evac.
