Two injured in separate motorcycle accidents
Two injured in separate motorcycle accidents

Renee Bronaugh

A Ste. Genevieve woman was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Monday afternoon in Franklin County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

John J. McCue, 20, High Ridge, was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson westbound on private property at 1280 MO-100 in Pacific when he was going too fast to negotiate a curve and the motorcycle landed on its right side.

Occupant Jessica M. Carron, 28, who was reportedly wearing a safety device, was taken to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis by Meramec Ambulance District for her moderate injuries.

McCue, who was also reportedly wearing a safety device, was not injured.

Damage to the motorcycle was listed as minor.

In a separate motorcycle accident, a Cadet man was seriously injured on Monday afternoon in Washington County, a MSHP report said.

Doyle D. Dunivan, 48, was riding a 1997 Harley Davidson Convertible southbound on Tiff Road, north of Newberry Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit loose gravel on the road.

Dunivan, who was reportedly wearing a safety device, was transported to Mercy Hospital South by the Washington County Ambulance Service.

The damage to the motorcycle was listed as moderate.

