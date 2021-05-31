 Skip to main content
Two injured in separate off-road vehicle accidents
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two off-road vehicle accidents with injuries Sunday evening.

According to patrol reports, at 6:05 p.m. Ruthie E. Jones, 24, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, was moderately injured when the 2018 Can Am Defender she was a passenger in was travelling southbound in the 14,000 block of Delbridge Road in Washington County. The driver of the vehicle, Jacob D. Howton, 27, of Lyle, Minnesota, failed to make a left turn, skidded off the east side of the roadway and overturned.

Jones was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy South Hospital.

Patrol reports state at 9:30 p.m. in Ste. Genevieve County, Scott Boeren, 47, Troy, Illinois, was travelling eastbound on Panther Ridge Road and Tiger Walk on a Yamaha Grizzly 700 when he travelled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Boeren was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital by Air Evac and treated for serious injuries.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

