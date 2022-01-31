Two injured in Sunday accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two accidents with injuries Sunday in St. Francois County.

The MSHP reports at 1:25 p.m., Ashley N. Renshaw, 27, of Irondale, was traveling southbound on Route BB south of Stillman Road in a 2003 Ford Explorer when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Renshaw was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center with moderate injuries.

MSHP reports at 6:50 p.m., Robert V. Brake, Jr., 59, of Bonne Terre, was traveling westbound on Pimville Road east of the St. Joe State Park entrance on a 2013 Harley Davidson Wide Glide when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and he was partially ejected.

The report states Brake was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center with minor injuries and was cited with driving while intoxicated.

