Two injured in Thursday accident

A two-vehicle accident caused injuries for two motorists on Thursday in Washington County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Lee Zettler, 32, of Richwoods, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country westbound on Highway 47 Thursday evening.
The report states that, at 6:30 p.m., Zettler failed to yield to an eastbound 2016 Ford Focus driven by Alise Phillips, 37, of St. Clair, striking the front of the woman's car near Route H.
The MSHP reports that Phillips, who was wearing a seat belt, was moderately injured in the collision and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance.
According to the report, Zettler, who is not wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by MSHP to Washington County Memorial Hospital.
The crash report states that both vehicles involved in Thursday's accident were totaled.
