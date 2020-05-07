Two injured in Thursday crash

Two individuals were injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Madison County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 12:45 p.m. on U.S. 67 north of Fredericktown, a 2007 Mercury Milan driven by Karen Kelly, 53, of Bonne Terre, struck the rear of an implement being towed by a 2013 New Holland Tractor operated by Keith Lerche, 49, of Fredericktown.
Kelly received moderate injuries and was taken to Madison Medical Center. Her passenger, Meghan Jones, 26, of Farmington, was seriously injured and airlifted to SSM Health Center St. Louis University Hospital.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!