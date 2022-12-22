Two injured in Thursday crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two people were injured in a Thursday morning accident.

According to the MSHP, at 11:10 a.m. a 2004 Ford F150 driven by 62-year-old Joy J. Jones, of Farmington, was traveling south on US 67 south of Route K and was reportedly traveling too fast for the road conditions.

The Ford F150 started to slide and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The truck proceeded to strike a cable barrier and at that point became airborne before striking the cable barrier a second time, according to the MSHP.

Both Jones and a passenger were reported to be wearing seat belts. Leeantha Strickland, 55, received minor injuries and was taken by the St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center. Jones sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center also by the St. Francois County Ambulance.