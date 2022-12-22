 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Journal is partnering with First State Community Bank who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
topical alert top story

Two injured in Thursday crash

  • 0
Accident
File

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two people were injured in a Thursday morning accident.

According to the MSHP, at 11:10 a.m. a 2004 Ford F150 driven by 62-year-old Joy J. Jones, of Farmington, was traveling south on US 67 south of Route K and was reportedly traveling too fast for the road conditions.

The Ford F150 started to slide and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The truck proceeded to strike a cable barrier and at that point became airborne before striking the cable barrier a second time, according to the MSHP.

Life Expectancy in the US, Continued to Drop , in 2021. The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics' reports were published early on December 22. New federal data shows that life expectancy in the United States has dropped to the lowest level in 26 years. ABC reports that the two new CDC reports found that the death rate has increased 5.3%. This means that life expectancy dropped for the second year in a row in 2021. . Life expectancy reached 76.4 years, down from 77 years in 2020. According to the authors of the reports, the drop in life expectancy was primarily due to COVID-19 and drug overdose deaths. According to the authors of the reports, the drop in life expectancy was primarily due to COVID-19 and drug overdose deaths. The data shows that men and women saw approximately the same decrease in life expectancy. Similarly, death rates increased for nearly every racial and ethnic group, with decreases only seen among Hispanic and Black men. . The top ten leading causes of death were largely unchanged between 2020 and 2021. . According to the data, heart disease and cancer remained the leading causes of death, followed by COVID-19. . According to the data, heart disease and cancer remained the leading causes of death, followed by COVID-19. . An April 2022 CDC report said that there had been approximately 460,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 during 2021

Both Jones and a passenger were reported to be wearing seat belts. Leeantha Strickland, 55, received minor injuries and was taken by the St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center. Jones sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center also by the St. Francois County Ambulance.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One-car crash kills three

One-car crash kills three

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a number of one-car accidents over the weekend, including a collision that resulted in three…

Watch Now: Related Video

UK ambulance workers join widening strike for above-inflation pay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News