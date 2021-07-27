 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two injured in Tuesday morning collision
0 comments
alert top story

Two injured in Tuesday morning collision

{{featured_button_text}}
Two injured in Tuesday morning collision

A collision on Route D in St. Francois County sends two drivers to the hospital with injuries Tuesday morning.

 File

Two area motorists were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday in St. Francois County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash (MSHP) crash report, 30-year-old Steven Noll, of Park Hills, was driving a 2009 Mercury Mountaineer SUV southbound on Route D, north of Route K, Tuesday morning. At the same time, Dana Girgis, 45, of Arnold, was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain SUV northbound on Route D in front of a 2006 International 4300 truck, driven by Russell Bange, 60, of Park Hills.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The report states that Noll was distracted, and the front of his Mercury SUV struck the front of Girgis’ GMC at 8:27 a.m. The impact reportedly caused the Mercury to rotate and its rear to hit the truck. Following the collision, Girgis’ GMC continued off the roadway and struck a fence.

Noll and Girgis received moderate injuries in the crash, and the St. Francois County Ambulance District transported both drivers to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre. The truck driver, Bange, was reportedly uninjured in the accident.

The MSHP reports that Girgis and Bange were wearing seat belts during the crash, while Noll was not. All three vehicles involved in the collision were listed as totaled.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
1
1
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News