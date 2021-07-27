Two injured in Tuesday morning collision

Two area motorists were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday in St. Francois County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash (MSHP) crash report, 30-year-old Steven Noll, of Park Hills, was driving a 2009 Mercury Mountaineer SUV southbound on Route D, north of Route K, Tuesday morning. At the same time, Dana Girgis, 45, of Arnold, was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain SUV northbound on Route D in front of a 2006 International 4300 truck, driven by Russell Bange, 60, of Park Hills.

The report states that Noll was distracted, and the front of his Mercury SUV struck the front of Girgis’ GMC at 8:27 a.m. The impact reportedly caused the Mercury to rotate and its rear to hit the truck. Following the collision, Girgis’ GMC continued off the roadway and struck a fence.

Noll and Girgis received moderate injuries in the crash, and the St. Francois County Ambulance District transported both drivers to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre. The truck driver, Bange, was reportedly uninjured in the accident.

The MSHP reports that Girgis and Bange were wearing seat belts during the crash, while Noll was not. All three vehicles involved in the collision were listed as totaled.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

