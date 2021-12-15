Two injured in unrelated pedestrian accidents

Two people have been injured in separate pedestrian accidents in Park Hills and Farmington.

A Park Hills man was seriously injured after being hit by a motorist on East Main Street Tuesday evening.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said emergency personnel was dispatched to the 1100 block of East Main Street for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 5:35 p.m.

Police responded to the scene to find a 39-year-old man with a compound leg fracture. McFarland said the man was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

After the incident, McFarland said, the driver was located and questioned by police.

The chief explained that the injured man did not wish to pursue criminal charges against the driver, so he was released. McFarland said, however, that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and criminal charges may still be filed.

In a separate accident, at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at 1040 Forster St. near Roosevelt Elementary School in Farmington.

The Farmington Police Department report states that while all vehicles were stopped, a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Laura Basler of Bonne Terre accidently accelerated and struck pedestrian Roosevelt staff member Colleen Gallagher of Farmington and then struck a 2002 Chrysler 200 driven by Deandre Peterson of Park Hills. The collision caused Peterson to strike a third vehicle, a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Kristie Folkerts of Ste. Genevieve.

Sustaining moderate injuries, Gallagher was transported to Parkland Hospital by St. Francois County Ambulance, according to the report.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

