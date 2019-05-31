{{featured_button_text}}
Two Madison County residents were injured in a UTV crash on Route A west of Marquand.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Will Clark, 21, of Fredericktown, was driving a 2017 Polaris RZR west when he lost control of the vehicle. The Polaris went off the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a utility pole.

Clark received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Madison Medical Center. His passenger Landon Mills, 22, of Marquand, received serious injuries and was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. 

