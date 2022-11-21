 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two injured in Washington Co. accident

  • 0
WEB ONLY, accident
File

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries Sunday night in Washington County.

According to MSHP, at 7:30 p.m, Dalton E. Cain, 19, of Potosi, was traveling north on Route U south of Skywood Road in a 1991 Toyota Celica when he failed to negotiate a right turn and traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle overturned.

Cain was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. A passenger, Evan L. Missey, 19, of Potosi was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.

Are you planning a vacation? Be aware of home burglars! Follow these safety tips to keep your home secure while you’re away.

The report states that both occupants were wearing seat belts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrol reports several accidents

Patrol reports several accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicate a few accidents in recent days have involved inattention to or overestimation of road…

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News