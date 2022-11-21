Two injured in Washington Co. accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries Sunday night in Washington County.
According to MSHP, at 7:30 p.m, Dalton E. Cain, 19, of Potosi, was traveling north on Route U south of Skywood Road in a 1991 Toyota Celica when he failed to negotiate a right turn and traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle overturned.
Cain was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. A passenger, Evan L. Missey, 19, of Potosi was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
The report states that both occupants were wearing seat belts.