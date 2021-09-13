Two injured in Washington County crash

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6:20 p.m. James Turnbull, 50, was driving a 1989 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Route E. The report states as he approached a left curve in the road, he avoided an oncoming vehicle and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then returned to the roadway, crossed the center of the road and ran off the right side of the roadway again, striking a ditch and overturning.