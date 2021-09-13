 Skip to main content
Two injured in Washington County crash
Two Bonne Terre residents were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route E near Music Road in Washington County Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6:20 p.m. James Turnbull, 50, was driving a 1989 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Route E. The report states as he approached a left curve in the road, he avoided an oncoming vehicle and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then returned to the roadway, crossed the center of the road and ran off the right side of the roadway again, striking a ditch and overturning.

The report states James Turnbull and Nicole Turnbull, 48, both received serious injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital South. 

