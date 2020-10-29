Two injured in Washington County crash

Two Sullivan residents were injured in an accident in Washington County Wednesday night.

A 2009 Polaris Ranger 570 being driven by Victor R. Owens, 42, of Sullivan, was traveling north on an unnamed gravel road on Wednesday about 6 p.m., struck an unknown object in a Washington County road and overturned, according to reports posted online by the MSHP, which listed the crash as happening at 10157 Emerald Dr.

Two passengers, both from Sullivan, were taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance. Megan E. Wolz, 36, reportedly sustained moderate injuries and Gregory M. Stansberry, 37, reportedly sustained serious injuries. According to the MSHP, none of the vehicle's occupants were wearing safety devices.

