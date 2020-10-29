 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two injured in Washington County crash
0 comments
top story

Two injured in Washington County crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Multiple accidents over weekend
File

Two Sullivan residents were injured in an accident in Washington County Wednesday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 2009 Polaris Ranger 570 being driven by Victor R. Owens, 42, of Sullivan, was traveling north on an unnamed gravel road on Wednesday about 6 p.m., struck an unknown object in a Washington County road and overturned, according to reports posted online by the MSHP, which listed the crash as happening at 10157 Emerald Dr.

Two passengers, both from Sullivan, were taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance. Megan E. Wolz, 36, reportedly sustained moderate injuries and Gregory M. Stansberry, 37, reportedly sustained serious injuries. According to the MSHP, none of the vehicle's occupants were wearing safety devices.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plane crash Sunday morning
Accidents

Plane crash Sunday morning

Wolf Creek Firefighters responded Sunday morning to a plane crash in a harvested bean field off of Hildebrecht Road, southwest of Farmington.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News