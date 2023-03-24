Two area motorists were injured in separate accidents on Wednesday according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

A 17-year-old male Juvenile from Irondale was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon northbound on Highway U in Washington County Wednesday evening according to the MSHP when the car reportedly traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The teen, who was reported to not be wearing a seat belt, received serious injuries in the accident and was transported by Washington County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.

MSHP reported the car as totaled and was towed by Elliot’s Towing.

In an earlier accident Wednesday morning, a 2012 Lincoln MKX driven by 74-year-old Donna E. Harper of Farmington was southbound on Highway H, near Stono Mountain Drive, when the mid-size car reportedly traveled off the left road edge and struck a utility pole.

Harper, who the MSHP said was wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was transported by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

The Lincoln MKX sustained moderate damage and was towed by Marler’s Towing.