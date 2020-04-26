Two injured in weekend crashes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Irondale man was injured in a crash on Gildea Road west of Highway 21.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Marion E. Scott, 29, of Belgrade, was driving a 2012 Cadillac SRX westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the road, struck a tree and overturned.

His passenger, Toby Rodgers, 22, received moderate injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

A Desloge man received moderate injuries in a crash in Jefferson County Friday afternoon.

According to the patrol, Bryan Webb, 51, of Cedar Hill, was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Schumacher Road when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck three trees.

His passenger, Devon Stricker, 34, received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South.

