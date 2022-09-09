Two killed in crash in Iron County Thursday

A Fredericktown woman and a Centerville man were killed in a crash on Highway 49 near Annapolis Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:25 a.m. Scott Schlosser, 34, of Centerville was driving southbound in a 2001 Honda Accord while Carrie Greer, 34, of Fredericktown was driving northbound in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu. The crash occurred as the Honda crossed the centerline and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

The report states the Chevrolet ran off the roadway and overturned.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Honda, Ashley Schlosser, 33, of Centerville, was airlifted to Mercy South for serious injuries.

A St. Louis man was seriously injured in a crash on Route P at Rosaray Road in Washington County Thursday morning.

The report states Neville McNaughton, 68, was operating a 2005 Yamaha FJR 1300 southbound when it crossed the centerline, overcorrected, overturned and traveled off the road.