Two killed in weekend accidents
One person was moderately injured and two individuals were killed in separate accidents Friday night and early Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, James Pashia, 50, and Sherry Pashia, 52, both of Bloomsdale, were traveling in a 1977 Jeep CJ7 southbound on Bluebird Road near Wren Road in Goose Creek on Friday night when, at 10:49 p.m., James Pashia, the driver, failed to negotiate a curve causing the Jeep to travel off the roadway and strike two trees. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by St. Francois County Ambulance. Sherry Pashia was treated for moderate injuries and James Pashia was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m.

According to the report, neither were wearing seat belts and the damage to the vehicle was listed as ”total.”

In a separate accident occurring early Saturday morning, Nicholas Nabors, 25, of Farmington, was driving a 2010 Dodge Charger eastbound on Route EE east of Colony Church Road when, at 3:43 a.m., Nabors failed to negotiate a curve to the right and the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a sign, a utility pole, and a tree, according to the report.

Nabors was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:03 a.m. by County Coroner James Coplin. According to the report, Nabors was wearing a seat belt and the damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.” 

