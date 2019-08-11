Two killed in weekend accidents

One person was moderately injured and two individuals were killed in separate accidents Friday night and early Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, James Pashia, 50, and Sherry Pashia, 52, both of Bloomsdale, were traveling in a 1977 Jeep CJ7 southbound on Bluebird Road near Wren Road in Goose Creek on Friday night when, at 10:49 p.m., James Pashia, the driver, failed to negotiate a curve causing the Jeep to travel off the roadway and strike two trees. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by St. Francois County Ambulance. Sherry Pashia was treated for moderate injuries and James Pashia was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m.
According to the report, neither were wearing seat belts and the damage to the vehicle was listed as ”total.”
In a separate accident occurring early Saturday morning, Nicholas Nabors, 25, of Farmington, was driving a 2010 Dodge Charger eastbound on Route EE east of Colony Church Road when, at 3:43 a.m., Nabors failed to negotiate a curve to the right and the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a sign, a utility pole, and a tree, according to the report.
Nabors was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:03 a.m. by County Coroner James Coplin. According to the report, Nabors was wearing a seat belt and the damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.