Two Mineral Point residents injured in accident Monday

A one-vehicle accident resulted in two people sustaining injuries Monday on Old Highway 8 in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ethan Henry, 20, of Mineral Point, was driving a 2004 Suzuki Verona eastbound on Old Highway 8 Monday afternoon with passenger Breanna Day, 19, also of Mineral Point.

The report states that Henry failed to negotiate a curve to the right and traveled off the roadway's left side, where the roof of the vehicle struck a utility pole and the car overturned.

According to the crash report, the accident occurred at 4:50 p.m. in the area of Old Highway 8 and Green Acres Road.

Henry sustained serious injuries in the accident and was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Washington County Ambulance. Day received moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance.

The report states the neither Henry nor Day were wearing seat belts, and damage to the vehicle was listed as "total."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

