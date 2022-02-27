 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two minors injured in weekend crash

  • Updated
Two area teens suffered injuries in a Sunday morning accident that caused moderate damage to their truck, according to a crash report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the MSHP, a juvenile, 16, from Mineral Point was driving south on Route BB and Wallen Road in St. Francois County at 6:35 a.m. when the 2001 Dodge Dakota struck a patch of ice and ran off the east side of the roadway, striking a culvert.

The MSHP reports a juvenile occupant, 15, of Bismark suffered minor injuries and the driver sustained moderate injuries. Both were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. 

The report states neither the driver or the occupant were wearing their safety devices at the time of the accident. 

