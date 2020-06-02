Two motorcyclists injured in separate crashes

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in an accident Tuesday on Stormy Lane in Bonne Terre.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Adam L. Maple, 25, of Park Hills, was operating a 1993 Honda CBR600 motorcycle northbound on Stormy Lane Tuesday when a mechanical failure caused the man to lose control of the cycle at 5:15 p.m., in the area of Old Orchard Road. The motorcycle then overturned, and Maple was ejected.
Maple was seriously injured as a result of the crash. The man was airlifted by Survival Flight helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis to be treated for his injuries, according to the crash report.
A motorcyclist sustained moderate injuries after a crash on Route AA on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 63-year-old Ricky E. Webers, of Doe Run, was operating a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Route AA Tuesday when the cycle traveled off the right side of the road edge before striking the ditch and overturning, at 1:20 p.m. near Village Road.
Webers was moderately injured as a result of the crash. According to the crash report, the man was airlifted by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis to be treated for his injuries.
A local man was killed Monday after a vehicle accident in Jefferson County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Henry R. Tracy, 39, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle southbound on U.S. 67 Monday when the man lost control of the car, at 6:55 p.m., just south of Olympian Village and Highway 110. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of an embankment and overturned.
Tracy was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash and pronounced dead on the scene at 7:16 p.m. by Joachim Plattin Ambulance paramedics, according to the crash report.
According to the report, Tracy was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the car was listed as "total."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
