Two one-vehicle accidents reported

A recent spate of accidents continues, according to reports by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

MSHP reports that on Tuesday at 12:58 p.m. on Route C east of Route D in St. Francois County, a 2013 Ford Focus being driven by Jason L. Smith, 39, of Desloge, was reportedly driving west when alleged driver inattentiveness caused the car to run off the right side of Route C, over a private driveway, and into a tree.

The patrol report states a 16-year-old male passenger, also of Desloge, was taken to Parkland Health Center with minor injuries.

Damage to the Ford Focus was listed as total. The driver was reported as having worn a seat belt, the injured passenger was listed as not having worn a seat belt.

In a separate one-vehicle accident, MSHP reports a 2018 Western Star semi truck being driven Wednesday morning by Shawn P. Beck, 55, of Ste. Genevieve, was heading east on Route DD west of Quarry Lane when it reportedly ran off the right side of the road and overturned, hitting an embankment.

The patrol report indicates Beck, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

