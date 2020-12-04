Two out-of-town residents injured in US 67 crash

A Michigan and an Arkansas resident were injured in an accident Thursday night on US 67 in St. Francois County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states Brittany N. Moore, 24, of Bono, Arkansas, was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram northbound on US 67 at about 10 p.m. Michael D. Humphrys, 65, of Lapeer, Michigan, in a 2005 Ford Expedition, attempted to cross US 67 from southbound Route H when he traveled into the path of the Ram. The front of the Ram struck the front left of the Expedition.

Humphrys and Moore, who were both reportedly wearing seat belts, were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center with moderate and minor injuries, respectively.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as extensive.

