Two pedestrians injured on I-55 in Ste. Gen County Sunday

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County this weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in Ste. Genevieve County, Tommy Wagner III, 18, of Blytheville, Arkansas, was driving southbound in a 2019 Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 at mile marker 148. While attempting to avoid a stationary vehicle in a lane from a previous accident, Wagner struck a cable barrier and then two pedestrians from the previous accident.

One pedestrian, Patrick F. Pitts, 33, of Bismarck, received minor injuries while the other pedestrian, Richard W. Winchester, 48, of Ripley, Tennessee, was transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries.

An accident was reported in Ste. Genevieve County earlier that day.

In Ste. Genevieve County, at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Mark A. Davis, 65, of Festus, was traveling southbound in a 1999 Ford Mustang on Interstate 55 at mile marker 161. The report states as he was overtaking another vehicle, Davis lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the roadway and his vehicle struck a rock bluff.

Davis was transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital by Ste. Genevieve Ambulance with serious injuries.