Two Potosi residents injured in crash Tuesday

Two Potosi residents were injured in a crash on Highway 185 in Washington County Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 5:17 p.m., George Hettenhausen, 47, of Potosi, was driving a 1989 Chevrolet Beretta north on Highway 185 south of Pleasant Hill Road while a 2011 Ford Fiesta driven by Victoria Phares, 19, of Potosi, was stopped on the west shoulder of Highway 185, facing north.

Hettenhausen failed to see the Fiesta approaching and attempted to make a right turn into a private driveway. The front of the vehicle struck the right side of the Fiesta.

Phares was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by ambulance for moderate injuries. Hettenhausen was transported by private conveyance to Washington County Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled.

