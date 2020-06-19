Two receive minor injuries in crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At 9:48 a.m. Thursday, first responders were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident in Farmington at the intersections of North Washington Street, Burks Road and Robby Lane.

A 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven William M. Schmidt, of Farmington, was traveling west on Burks Road, crossed N. Washington and failed to yield to a 2016 GMC Acadia driven by Susan M. Beltran, of Black, traveling south on N. Washington.

Beltran struck the right rear of Schmidt’s vehicle. Both vehicles spun and struck the front of a 1999 GMC Sierra stopped at the intersection of Robby Lane and N. Washington driven by David Joseph Grass, of Ste. Genevieve.

A passenger in the first vehicle, Linda Kaye Schmidt, received minor injuries. A passenger in the second vehicle, Dionicio Soto Beltran Jr. also received minor injuries. Both were transported to Parkland Hospital by St. Francois County Ambulance with minor injuries.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

